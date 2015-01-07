Julian Edelman knocking off rust ahead of Ravens

Julian Edelman's regular season came to an abrupt end when the Patriots wide receiver suffered a concussion in Week 15.
Before the injury, Edelman had enjoyed the best season of his career with 92 catches for 972 yards and four touchdowns. Now back to full health following New England's bye week, Edelman and quarterback Tom Brady are working to get their timing back for this weekend's divisional-round matchup against the Ravens
"We've been practicing the last week and a half or something; I know Tom a little bit here now, these last few years. He knows me. There's a foundation," Edelman said Wednesday, according to ESPN Boston. "But even if whatever happened didn't happen, we still have to continue to try to get better. That's what we're trying to do -- staying after, throwing a couple extra routes, bouncing ideas off each other. Like any other week, I guess, but the stakes are a little higher."
Edelman didn't say whether he could have played in the Patriots' meaningless Week 17 game against the Bills, but he did practice with the team leading up to the game. That's a fairly clear indicator that Bill Belichick was playing it safe with his best receiver not named Rob Gronkowski.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.