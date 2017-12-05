Around the NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster, George Iloka suspended 1 game

Published: Dec 05, 2017 at 05:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Monday night's Steelers-Bengals matchup featured several brutal hits, two of which brought down the suspension hammer from the NFL on Tuesday.

The league suspended Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati safety George Iloka each for one game without pay for violations of safety-related playing rules.

Both players appealed the ban, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. League spokesman Michael Signora announced late Tuesday evening that Smith-Schuster's suspension was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash. Iloka's appeal is still pending.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan handed down the punishments.

Smith-Schuster took out Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on a devastating crackback block and was flagged for taunting after the play. In a letter to the rookie receiver, Runyan made it clear the taunt played a role in the suspension.

"You are suspended for the dangerous and unsportsmanlike acts you committed during the fourth quarter of last night's game," Runyan wrote. "Specifically, with 7:10 remaining, on a passing play to a running back, you lined up a defender and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside shot to his head and neck area. You then 'celebrated' the play by standing over him and taunting him. The contact you made with your opponent placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury and could have been avoided. Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the taunting bothered him more than the illegal hit. Smith-Schuster tweeted an apology after Monday's win.

Iloka was flagged for an illegal hit to the helmet of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown on a game-tying touchdown catch.

"On a play which began with 3:55 left in the game, you violently struck a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area," Runyan wrote to Iloka. "The Competition Committee has clearly expressed its goal of 'eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game' and has encouraged the league office to suspend offenders for egregious violations such as the one you committed last night."

According to NFL Research, the Steelers-Bengals Monday night matchup produced seven "extracurricular" penalties, the most in a game this season -- includes combined unsportsmanlike conduct, unnecessary roughness, roughing the passer, and taunting penalties.

Smith-Schuster will miss a Week 14 tilt versus division rival Baltimore Ravens. Iloka is set to sit out against the Chicago Bears.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'definitely concerned' with secondary depth ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens believe the return of DBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can help the team return to the playoffs in 2022. GM Eric DeCosta recognizes the team has "a lot of work to do" to capitalize on newly healthy players as it looks to bolster the defense through later waves of free agency and the upcoming draft.
news

Saints release QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints released QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints bring the Honey Badger home? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ is visiting the Saints facility while he's in New Orleans with family and friends
news

Rob Gronkowski 'not ready to commit' to decision on football future yet

Tom Brady's unretiring led to the presumption that the quarterback's BFF, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, would likewise return to the Buccaneers. Gronk isn't ready to declare his intentions -- at least, not just yet.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'should be ascending' after acquiring QB Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera says the addition of QB Carson Wentz coinciding with his third year as Commanders coach should mean the club takes the next step in 2022.
news

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Bobby Wagner joined Rams to 'be close to home,' where playing Seahawks will be 'cherry on top'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn't the newest Los Angeles Ram solely because of two shots at revenge against the Seattle Seahawks, but it certainly didn't hurt the Rams' chances of landing him.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits. 
news

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

The Eagles are trading two 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and 19), a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints in exchange for a 2022 first-round selection (No. 18), third-round pick (101) and seventh-round selection (237), as well as a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season in New York

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Monday that he is "feeling good" after a neck injury ended his 2021 season early.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW