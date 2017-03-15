Around the NFL

Judge dismisses all charges against Darrelle Revis

Published: Mar 15, 2017 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

A judge has dropped all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from an alleged assault in Pittsburgh last month.

Pittsburgh Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey A. Manning dismissed the five criminal charges after hearing testimony from Rashawn Bolton, Revis' longtime friend, during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Bolton testified he came to Revis' aid and knocked out two men who allegedly were in a physical altercation with the seven-time Pro Bowler during a Feb. 12 incident on a Pittsburgh street. Bolton also testified that it was his voice which is heard on a video released by TMZ last month showing the immediate aftermath of the altercation.

"What happened is in the past now and all I can do is move forward," Revis told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after the hearing concluded.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL.com that the incident remains under review as part of the league's personal conduct policy.

"Darrelle Revis is a peaceful, quiet, private individual and a law-abiding citizen," Robert Del Greco Jr., Revis' attorney, told reporters after the hearing. "A neutral, detached, disinterested judge determined that there isn't even probable cause for this case to warrant further trial consideration.

"There is no reason these charges should have been brought."

Bolton's attorney told Kinkhabwala there was no financial incentive for his client to testify about his role in the incident. Bolton did not speak to reporters when he left the courthouse.

Revis was initially charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint compiled by the Pittsburgh Police Dept., the two victims said they were knocked unconscious following a physical and verbal confrontation with Revis and another man (later identified as Bolton), although they couldn't remember who punched them.

A friend of the two victims who witnessed the incident told police the men were unconscious "for at least 10 minutes." When asked by police if Revis or Bolton was responsible for knocking out his friends, the witness said, "I don't know, it happened so fast."

One of the men who was knocked out was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture and the other was diagnosed with a contusion to his cheek.

Revis is currently a free agent after the Jets released him. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Revis' arrest wasn't a factor in the team's decision to cut him. The Jets still owe him $6 million.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner 'would love' to return to Arizona as free agency nears

James Conner is set to hit free agency after a monster season, generating 752 yards and 15 rushing TDs on 202 carries in his first year in Arizona.
news

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says Vikings interview 'the last time' he'll chase NFL coaching job

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that the allure of a Super Bowl pulled him toward pursuing another NFL shot but contends he's done seeking a return to the pros.
news

Tyler Boyd says Bengals not fretting Ramsey-Chase matchup: 'They're going to have to match us'

One of the most hotly anticipated matchups heading into Super Bowl LVI is Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey facing off against Bengals rookie receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿.
news

Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins thrilled Ken Dorsey is new OC in Buffalo

Count Bills Pro Bowlers ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Dion Dawkins﻿ among those thrilled Buffalo promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator to fill the shoes left by Brian Daboll.
news

Shaq Barrett: Buccaneers 'still going to be contenders' even without Tom Brady

Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett believes the Buccaneers still have enough talent to contend in 2022 despite the departure of Tom Brady and a large group of impending free agents. 
news

Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

Fifteen of the NFL's best competed in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, with the deciding event coming down to dodgeball. The NFC came away with a 6-1 victory on the night. NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down how they did it.
news

Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL. The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl LII champion as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants say allegations made by Brian Flores are 'disturbing and simply false'

The New York Giants issued a statement Thursday evening saying that allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores "about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."
news

Bengals begin Super Bowl LVI prep with first indoor practice under Zac Taylor

The Bengals are preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams -- set to be played in the roof-covered SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- by borrowing time at the nearby University of Cincinnati's practice bubble. The Bengals haven't played in a domed stadium since Week 11.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW