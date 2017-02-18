Darrelle Revis arraigned on charges, released on bond

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was released on non-monetary bond Friday following his preliminary arraignment on five criminal charges, according to court documents obtained by NFL.com.

Revis, 31, turned himself in to authorities Friday, a day after he was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from his alleged involvement in a physical altercation in Pittsburgh on Feb. 12. The felonies include two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy: aggravated assault, according to Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) court documents. He also was charged with making terroristic threats. No one else involved in the incident has been charged.

Revis' preliminary hearing, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until March 15, according to Robert Del Greco Jr., one of Revis' attorneys. The new date is six days after the start of the free-agent signing period.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL.com the league will look into the matter. Revis faces the possibility of discipline from the league under the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Jets confirmed to NFL.com they are aware of the incident.

On Sunday, TMZ released a 10-second video from the alleged incident that shows two unconscious men on the ground. In a statement, attorneys for Revis said the former All-Pro did not knock out the two men in the video and refuted claims he was the one shouting in the background.

"Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say 'shut up before I knock your ass out next' and surely did not 'rob' another of a cellphone," Mark Fiorilli and Del Greco Jr. wrote in response to the video. "The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions."

Speaking to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala on Tuesday, Del Greco added that he believes the video exonerates Revis.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NFL.com, the alleged incident occurred around 2:43 a.m. EST on Feb. 12 near an intersection in Pittsburgh. The two victims told police they were knocked unconscious following a physical and verbal confrontation with Revis, although they said they couldn't remember who punched them.

The two men said Revis was accompanied by an unidentified man at the time of the altercation. A friend of the two victims who witnessed the incident told police the men were unconscious "for at least 10 minutes." When asked by police if Revis or the unknown man he was with knocked out his two friends, the witness said, "I don't know, it happened so fast."

According to one of the victims, the incident started when he identified Revis on the street and asked him if he was in fact Revis. After Revis confirmed his identity, the victim stated Revis became agitated. The victim said he started to record video on his cellphone of Revis before he pulled the phone out of his hand. Revis attempted to delete the video before eventually throwing the phone into the street, the victim said. An argument ensued and two of the men were knocked out a short time later, the complaint states.

The witness said Revis asked him, "Do you want to be next?" before fleeing the area with the unidentified man.

Police reviewed video footage shot by one of the victims of the alleged incident that showed a man matching Revis' description "becoming hostile" toward the victims and their friends. The footage then shows Revis walking away and saying "Why are you following me?" several times before the the video ends, according to the complaint.

One of the men who was knocked out was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture and the other victim was diagnosed with a contusion to his cheek.

Police said three 911 calls were placed at the time of the incident -- the first from one of the victims, another from a cab driver who saw a group of men arguing near the two unconscious men and one from a woman who saw the two men knocked out.

Revis is coming off a difficult season and his $15.3 million salary-cap number had already put him at risk of being released by the Jets prior to the alleged incident. He is owed $6 million guaranteed for 2017 and that figure is complicating any decision by the Jets to potentially release him.

"There are some issues here and there's a reason why they might want to wait, maybe even landing Darrelle Revis on the Commissioner Exempt list," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football. "If he is, let's say found guilty or reaches a plea deal, if he is suspended, that $6 million may actually void in his contract because of a clause that involves failure to appear ... so if the Jets wait a little bit, they may actually be able to recoup all of that $6 million if he is suspended. If they cut him right now, they then just pay him."