Judge denies NFL motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit

Published: May 25, 2022 at 06:26 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL lost a bid Wednesday to scuttle a lawsuit by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden accusing the league of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to force him to resign last October, including the leaking of offensive emails he wrote.

A Nevada judge ruled against the league on two key issues in a legal battle pitting the coach, who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract, against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment following a 90-minute hearing, although Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring "Go Raiders." He told reporters as he walked to an elevator that he hoped his case against the league and Goodell would play out.

Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf refused requests by league attorney Kannon Shanmugam to dismiss Gruden's claim outright or to let the league move the dispute to arbitration.

The league has a responsibility to act, the league attorney argued, in cases involving "conduct detrimental to the best interest of the league or professional football."

Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell of destroying his career and scuttling endorsement contracts by releasing emails that no one disputes Gruden sent — and that Shanmugam told the judge contained "racist, misogynistic and homophobic" language unfit for repetition in a public courtroom.

The emails came from among some 650,000 electronic messages obtained by the league almost a year ago during a probe of the workplace culture of the Washington NFL franchise now called the Commanders.

Copyright by The 2022 Associated Press.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's knee feels "really good" after "finally getting it reconstructed last year."

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Jake Ciely (AKA hype train or smokescreen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW