JPP unlikely to sign franchise tender in near future

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 09:22 AM

The drama between the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul is far from over.

NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul -- who lost a finger and suffered other injuries in a fireworks accident on the weekend of July 4 -- won't sign his $14.8 million franchise tag in the near future, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Pierre-Paul's hand "isn't quite ready" for a return and he could be out an additional month, if not longer.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin confirmed Wednesday that Pierre-Paul took a physical, but was not ready to play and has since returned to South Florida. Coughlin added there is no timetable for his return.

The news comes after Pierre-Paul reported to Giants headquarters Monday and met with team physicians for the first time since his injury. An examination of the hand revealed no broken bones, but consider it telling that a new, not especially ambitious, timetable has emerged more than 24 hours after the physical.

The nature of the standoff between JPP and the Giants is unique, but the bottom line is familiar. This is about money, and how much Pierre-Paul will earn in a season in which it's unlikely he'll ever be close to 100 percent.

Rapoport reports that the Giants have not rescinded the franchise tag, and that Pierre-Paul will not sign it until he's healthy enough to play. At that point, he will receive a prorated portion of his $14.8 million salary.

Until then, JPP is headed home while the Giants begin a new season without him. Nobody's winning here.

