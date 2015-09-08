JPP unlikely to sign franchise tender in near future

NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul -- who lost a finger and suffered other injuries in a fireworks accident on the weekend of July 4 -- won't sign his $14.8 million franchise tag in the near future, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Pierre-Paul's hand "isn't quite ready" for a return and he could be out an additional month, if not longer.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin confirmed Wednesday that Pierre-Paul took a physical, but was not ready to play and has since returned to South Florida. Coughlin added there is no timetable for his return.
The news comes after Pierre-Paul reported to Giants headquarters Monday and met with team physicians for the first time since his injury. An examination of the hand revealed no broken bones, but consider it telling that a new, not especially ambitious, timetable has emerged more than 24 hours after the physical.
Rapoport reports that the Giants have not rescinded the franchise tag, and that Pierre-Paul will not sign it until he's healthy enough to play. At that point, he will receive a prorated portion of his $14.8 million salary.