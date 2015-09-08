JPP unlikely to sign franchise tender in near future

NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul -- who lost a finger and suffered other injuries in a fireworks accident on the weekend of July 4 -- won't sign his $14.8 million franchise tag in the near future, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Pierre-Paul's hand "isn't quite ready" for a return and he could be out an additional month, if not longer.