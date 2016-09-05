Josh Sitton signs three-year deal with Chicago Bears

Over a span of two days, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has made a pair of bold moves to bolster the team's offensive line.
The Chicago Bears signed former Packers left guard Josh Sitton to a three-year contract Sunday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for $21.75 million, with $10 million in guarantees, according to a source informed of the contract.
The Packers released Sitton just before the 53-man roster deadline Saturday after the team made an effort to trade him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The development was somewhat surprising since the $6.5 million Sitton was owed by the Packers in 2016 wasn't considered a significant strain on the salary cap.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2008 draft, the Central Florida product started 110 of the 112 games he appeared in with the Packers since 2009.
As for the Bears, Sitton gives them a valuable, workhorse lineman who is capable of transforming the dynamic of their protection unit. The three-time All-Pro, who hasn't missed a start since 2011, solidifies the middle of the line and should greatly help a Bears running attack spearheaded by second-year back Jeremy Langford.
Sitton's signing comes a day after Kyle Longreceived a four-year contract extension with the Bears. With rookie Cody Whitehair expected to see starting time alongside veteran Ted Larsen at center, the Bears' line will look a lot different from last season. It remains to be seen if it can help revitalize an offense that was very average looking in 2015.
For his part, Long seems pretty pleased to have Sitton changing sides in one of the NFL's oldest rivalries.