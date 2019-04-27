Around the NFL

Josh Rosen congratulates Kyler Murray on No. 1 pick

Published: Apr 27, 2019 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Josh Rosen's time in Arizona came to end Friday when the Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick (62nd overall) and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen became expendable after the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to select quarterback Kyler Murray in a move widely anticipated before the draft. But Rosen drew the wrath of NFL Network analyst Steve Smith after reports surfaced Friday morning that the quarterback unfollowed the Cardinals on social media.

For his part, Rosen took the high road Saturday afternoon in a social media post by reflecting on his time in Arizona.

"I just wanted to say a couple of things after everything that just happened," Rosen said in a video clip posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Cardinals fans, thank you so much for all the continued support this past year.

"I know we didn't win as many games as we all would've hoped, but I had an unbelievable time in the desert. Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end. But you guys are getting a hell of a player in Kyler Murray. He's going to do great things for the Red Sea."

Rosen saved special words of encouragement for his replacement and offered gratitude to Cardinals staff members.

"Kyler, I just want to congratulate you and your family on getting drafted," Rosen said. "Arizona is a really special place, and you're going to love playing and living here.

"And to my teammates and staff, and everyone who worked at the facility, I can't thank you enough for all the support and great memories you've created this past year. I'm really wishing all the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck moving forward."

The signal-caller now turns his attention to his new team and he expressed excitement over starting a new chapter, which begins Sunday morning when he boards a flight for Miami.

But before he leaves Arizona, the new Dolphins quarterback offered a recommendation to Murray on where to live.

"Kyler, one more thing," Rosen said. "An awesome two-bedroom in Old Town just came onto the market, so let me know if you're interested and I think I can get you a pretty good deal."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
news

Soon-to-be free agent Chandler Jones aiming to land with team 'that maximizes my talents'

With a Super Bowl win and big money in his back pocket, pass rusher Chandler Jones is aiming to find the best scheme and fit for him when he hits free agency. 
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW