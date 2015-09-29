Josh Norman's game-clinching pick is best of Week 3

McCown dropped back and stared down the right sideline where Brandin Cooks -- who had converted two first downs on the drive already -- was streaking past Norman, and had a step or two on him. The perennial backup threw up a jump ball, a desperate heave towards the back pylon, trying to beat Norman, but McCown sorely underestimated the cornerback's ball skills. Underthrown by a hair, the ball never reached Cooks, as Norman leaped backwards, hung in the air for an eternity and snagged the pass just inches away from Cooks' hands. The outstretched Norman fell into the end zone with the ball, preserved the 27-22 win and celebrated with his teammates as Usher's "Yeah" blared throughout the stadium, and likely the city.