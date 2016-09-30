Josh Norman fined $48,620 for hit on Sterling Shepard

The Redskins cornerback has been fined $48,620 for an unnecessary roughness penalty called in Washington's 29-27 win over the New York Giants, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Norman unloaded on Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, who was running an intermediate crossing route, caught the pass and was promptly hit hard. Shepard held onto the ball despite the impact, popped up and flexed as the flag flew, to the approval of the home fans.
Norman was fined for two separate offenses in one game last season -- also against the Giants -- when, as a member of the Carolina Panthers, he was flagged once for a facemasking and a second time striking an opponent in the head/neck area. The two cost him a total of $26,044.