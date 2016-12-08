Josh McDaniels, Teryl Austin top coaching candidates

3) Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Smith is a good football coach with a career winning record (66-46 in seven years with the Falcons) who impressed the Giants with his interview last offseason before they went with Ben McAdoo, according to one team source with knowledge of the interview. The Buccaneers are gearing up for a serious playoff race against Atlanta and, should they end up on top, Smith would get a share of the credit. Also, teams are going to pay attention to whomever the Giants interviewed last season -- and they should. They are one of the few teams doing it right. In my piece on the hiring process, Casserly noted that he always took note of the Steelers, who have had just three head coaches since the hiring of Chuck Noll back in 1969. The Giants, who had Tom Coughlin from 2004 to 2015, would seem to be held in similar regard, though no one has nearly the track record of success that Dan Rooney does in Pittsburgh.