Josh McDaniels eager for another head-coaching gig

PHOENIX -- Josh McDaniels has been a premier name on the head-coaching carousel each of the past two seasons before fading out late in the process.
Much of this, though, was his own doing. Coordinators on playoff teams also suffer from an expedited process of which they don't have time to be a part.
But make no mistake: McDaniels is interested in having another shot at a head-coaching job.
McDaniels seemed like a viable candidate in San Francisco and Atlanta but said he has not heard from the Falcons over the last few weeks. San Francisco ended up promoting Jim Tomsula.
Despite facing what looks like another season as an offensive coordinator, McDaniels thinks he could enter his second stint with a renewed perspective after going 11-17 in less than two seasons with the Broncos.
"I think one of the things I really learned in Denver was the value of being a good listener," McDaniels said. "Sometimes when you do something like that for the first time, you run through everything and try and be in charge of too many things. And sometimes, that's a significant negative. I've tried really hard in St. Louis and here in New England to really gather some ideas."
Continuing a streak of brilliant game plans would certainly help, especially against the best defense in NFL history.
