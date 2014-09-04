Josh Gordon to work as a car salesman, per report

Gordon is set to serve as the goodwill ambassador for the Sarchione Auto Group in Randolph, Ohio, an operation that includes both Sarchione Ford and Sarchione Chevrolet.
Facing a season-long ban for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, last year's league-leading pass-catcher will work in "all aspects" of the business, including shifts as an on-floor car salesman. Gordon also will head up Sarchione's efforts in the community with an emphasis on the Wounded Warriors Project.
His new gig begins this weekend, mirroring the start of a Browns season that will see Cleveland travel to Pittsburgh without their best player.
Gordon previously toyed with the idea of taking his talents to the Canadian Football League, but a suspended player under contract to an NFL team is ineligible to play in the CFL. Besides, the Browns weren't about to back a plan that saw the 23-year-old playmaker toil for another team.
Selling cars looms as a more agreeable arrangement, especially if the work provides structure during Gordon's long hiatus into the night.
