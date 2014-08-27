Josh Gordon suspension has Browns lamenting loss

[Empty Body]
Taylor Gabriel, former Falcons and Bears WR, retiring after six seasons
A key figure of the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 Super Bowl run is calling it quits. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel said this weekend on Instagram that he is retired from the NFL.
Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback
Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett
Newly signed pass rusher Kerry Hyder believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left.
49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery
Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process.
Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle
Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter Sam Tevi, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery
At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin
Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers
It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with.
Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.