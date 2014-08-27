Around the NFL

Josh Gordon out: Is Browns' offense doomed?

Published: Aug 27, 2014 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Nothing we've seen from the Cleveland Browns this summer suggests an offense capable of surviving the one-year suspension of Josh Gordon.

Battista: Browns drop the ball

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

In the wake of Josh

Gordon's suspension, Judy Battista says Cleveland failed to properly prepare for a probable outcome. READ

Losing the league's leading wide receiver wouldn't be easy for any team, but it's especially disastrous for this Kyle Shanahan attack bereft of pass-catchers and missing the most important piece of all: dependable play at the quarterback position.

Gordon found a way to pile up 1,646 yards over 14 starts last season with Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell throwing the ball. Brian Hoyer, too, but his involvement is overblown: He attempted just 96 passes before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Hoyer will lead the Browns into Week 1, but we fully expect to see rookie Johnny Manziel and even Rex Grossman take the stage before the season's through.

The quarterback situation will dominate from wire to wire, but let's examine five other players under pressure to deliver if the Browns stand a chance on offense:

Jordan Cameron, tight end

The Pro Bowl tight end broke out under Norv Turner, finishing second only to Jimmy Graham in receiving yards and third in receptions at his position in 2013. Chris Wesseling recently called Cameron "90 percent of Graham -- without benefit of Drew Brees."

Defenses paid more attention to Cameron down the stretch. He continued to make plays, though, as secondaries struggled to keep up with Gordon during a November-into-December stretch that saw the wideout haul in 36 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns -- over four games. Without Gordon in the lineup, teams will smother Cameron and make him work for every yard.

Ben Tate, running back

Just six backs registered more missed tackles in 2013 than Tate's 41, while his 2.4 yards after contact were tied with LeSean McCoy and Matt Forte. His track record as a lead back is scant, but Tate's at home as a one-cut runner behind Shanahan's beloved zone-blocking scheme.

The Browns are a candidate to lead the AFC in rushing attempts, but a punchless, Gordon-free air attack suggests disaster. Eight-man boxes will be a common sight for Tate and rookie Terrance West if the passing game is dead on arrival.

Mitchell Schwartz, right tackle

Just three tackles gave up more sacks last season than Schwartz, and nobody allowed more quarterback hits. The right tackle spot remains a question mark for the Browns, one reason they snatched up former Seahawks starter Michael Bowie off waivers this month. Bowie won't play this year because of a shoulder injury, leaving Schwartz on the hot seat. If he doubles down on last year's catastrophe, Cleveland's quarterbacks are a goner.

Andrew Hawkins, receiver

Hawkins was signed as an upgrade in the slot over the comprehensively unreliable Davone Bess. Baby Hawk impressed in camp, but he fits better as a No. 3 with a beast like Gordon drawing top cornerbacks. Hawkins brings impressive speed, but his 5-foot-7 frame raises concerns in the rough-and-tumble AFC North.

Miles Austin, receiver

The former Cowboys star has been a ghost in preseason action, struggling to develop chemistry with his quarterbacks and sporting a shoddy 42.9 catch percentage. Two years removed from a 66-grab season, a healthy Austin is set up well for a bounce-back outing, but we aren't expecting much from the league's 32nd-ranked No. 1 wideout.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" has takeaways from every team after Week 3 of the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play vs. Patriots; Teddy Bridgewater expected to start

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play in Sunday's road game versus the Patriots, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Miami is moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as its starting QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

With the Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Commanders to start QB Carson Wentz vs. Browns in Week 17

The Commanders are going to start quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 against the Browns. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke, Washington's starter for nine straight games, late in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

news

Titans need QB Malik Willis to 'continue to progress' after struggling through first three starts

With Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis set to make his fourth start on Thursday against the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see the rookie signal-caller "progress" over these final two games of the regular season.

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin views Baltimore's Mark Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE