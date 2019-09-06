Around the NFL

Josh Gordon issues first statement since return

Published: Sep 06, 2019 at 07:32 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Josh Gordon has not spoken to the media since being reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

Ahead of his return to regular-season football, the New England Patriots receiver issued a statement to explain his absence and his journey back to the game.

"Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season," Gordon wrote. "It's been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friend and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.

"Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field."

Gordon joined New England via trade from the Cleveland Browns in September. The wideout played and started in 11 games for the Patriots as they embarked on another title run. Gordon had compiled 40 receptions for 720 receiving yards and three scores before the league suspended him again for violating the league's substance abuse policy in December.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated on Aug. 16. The Pats wideout was quickly incorporated back into team activities and played in New England's preseason finale, catching two passes on six targets for 30 yards.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has so far been impressed with Gordon's reacclimation.

"Yeah, Josh has worked hard," Belichick said during his presser Friday, per PatriotsWire. "He's created an opportunity for himself. But, you know, I'm excited for our entire team. We've got a lot of guys -- everybody's worked hard, put a lot into it. It's time to start playing. It's time to see where we're at.

"This is what you put in all that time in the offseason (for). Training camp and OTAs and all the other things that go into it -- this is what it's for: starting regular-season games. So I think we're all ready to go -- or will be Sunday."

The receiver is just one of three Patriots veterans who recently returned to game action. Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas came back from injuries to play in New England's final preseason game.

It's unclear how much Gordon and his fellow wideouts will play in the Patriots' opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Thomas was listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, while Edelman and Gordon appear good to go.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a superstar on Saturday night against the Lions, setting Dallas' single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards. 
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff 'very confused' following penalty on decisive two-point play vs. Cowboys

Down against the Cowboys, 20-19, with 27 seconds left, the Lions dialed up a play-action pass to Taylor Decker for an apparent go-ahead two-point catch before the referees penalized him for illegal touching -- a controversial call that would doom Detroit.
news

Raheem Mostert, tied for NFL lead in touchdowns, expected to miss Dolphins' game vs. Ravens

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to be inactive Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per sources.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

The Dallas Cowboys held off the Detroit Lions, 20-19, on Saturday night to maintain a perfect record at AT&T Stadium in 2023.
news

Week 17 Saturday inactives: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Saturday night: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts TE Andrew Ogletree arrested on charges of domestic battery

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on charges of domestic violence.
news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) off injury report, will start Sunday vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has no injury designation and is set to start against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 contest versus the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained shoulder, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett questionable vs. 49ers after injuring hamstring during week

Jacoby Brissett's elevation to starter might have been a bit premature. The quarterback is questionable for Washington's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring issue.