Josh Freeman wants to be like Kurt Warner

"I haven't found anybody with the same exact situation, but I'll tell you, last week I was out in Arizona working out and I had a chance to spend a little time with Kurt Warner while I was out there," Freeman told reporters Friday in a conference call. "He's a guy, a prime example of a guy who was out of football and got that call and stepped into a situation and ultimately made the most of it. Kurt's an amazing guy, a competitor, and his approach, going into his time with the Rams, was definitely something I can learn from."