Around the NFL

Josh Dobbs impresses in Steelers' preseason finale

Published: Aug 31, 2018 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Dobbs shined in the Pittsburgh Steelers' final preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers. Could the backup quarterback's good tape provide enough impetus for a team to trade for him?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football on Friday that Dobbs is one quarterback who has "garnered interest" from around the league and could be traded over the next 24 hours.

Thursday's showing won't hurt the cause. The 23-year-old completed 8 of 12 passes for 151 yards, a 12.6 yards per-throw average, and one touchdown for a 137.5 quarterback rating. Dobbs led three scores in four series before handing the reins over to rookie Mason Rudolph.

The second-year quarterback hopes he did enough to warrant a roster spot with the Steelers or elsewhere.

"Hopefully, I'll stay here. But that will all play itself out," Dobbs said after Thursday's game, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I don't' know what the future holds. That's just how it is and the business we're in. You can't really worry about those type of things. You can't control them, you [have] to block them out of your mind."

When the Steelers drafted Rudolph, it spelled the likely end of Dobbs' short run in Pittsburgh. With coach Mike Tomlin insisting on keeping Landry Jones as Ben Roethlisberger's backup, three QB slots are filled.

After struggling mightily last preseason, Dobbs impressed this time around. The vast improvement in pocket presence and reading defenses could land him a job somewhere as a backup.

One of those potential landing spots happens to be Thursday's opponent, the Panthers. Carolina's backup situation to Cam Newton is sketchy. Neither Taylor Heinicke or Garrett Gilbert stood out this preseason, and each struggled again Thursday.

The dichotomy of Dobbs' impressive play coupled with the struggles of the Panthers' current backup on the same field led to the headline: " Most impressive QB on the field Thursday did not play for Panthers. But could he?" from the Charlotte Observer. (Hmmmm ... Thinking-face emoji).

The Dolphins, Lions, Texans and Raiders are other teams that could be in the market to upgrade their backup quarterback spot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos interview Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator job

Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach, interviewed with new head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos on Wednesday for the team's vacant DC job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon putting 'complete faith' in DC Nick Rallis to call defense

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, 29, will be calling Arizona's defense in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Dom Capers believes DC Ejiro Evero has 'it factor' to be an NFL head coach

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant coach Dom Capers speak on their relationship at Wednesday's introductory press conference.

news

Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock

The Tennessee Titans are releasing longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ravens expected to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

The Ravens are dipping back into the college ranks to fill out their coaching staff with a fascinating hire. A week after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, Baltimore is expected to add Willie Taggart as its running backs coach.

news

Patriots safety Devin McCourty to make retirement decision before start of free agency

One longtime Patriots staple returned when the club announced last week that Matthew Slater would continue his career in Foxborough. Now the focus shifts to another longtime veteran: safety Devin McCourty.

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Las Vegas might not have 'an immediate answer' at quarterback this year

The Las Vegas Raiders took a sharp turn with their quarterback situation, moving on from Derek Carr. Now general manager Dave Ziegler must choose the next road to drive down, but said that whatever decision is made, the Raiders might not have "an immediate answer" at the position this year.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts,  "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go," said Brown.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE