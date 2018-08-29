Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon drawing trade interest

Brett Hundley and Teddy Bridgewater aren't the only signal-callers on the trade block this week.

As teams put the finishing touches on their quarterback rooms in time for the regular season, a pair of backups are available.

The Steelers' Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals' Mike Glennon are drawing interest leading up to this weekend's final cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017, Dobbs is expendable now that Mason Rudolph is onboard as Ben Roethlisberger's heir apparent and veteran Landry Jones remains favored in the No. 2 role. After a disappointing preseason effort last year, Dobbs has faired better this August, generating a 101.9 passer rating on 31 attempts.

After washing out in Chicago, Glennon signed a two-year, $8 million contract to operate as Sam Bradford's backup in Arizona. Now that the Cardinals have No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen ready to hold the clipboard, though, Glennon is more of a luxury than a necessity.

The list of teams in the market for quarterback depth would likely include the Panthers, Dolphins, Lions, Texans, Raiders and Broncos.