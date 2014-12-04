 Skip to main content
Josh Brent active for Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears

Dec 04, 2014
Two years and two days removed from his last NFL game, Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent has returned to the field Thursday night.

Brent is active for Thursday night's game in Chicago, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported according to a source informed of the Cowboys' moves. Brent has been practicing with the Cowboys over the last month since his 10-game suspension ended.

Brent was convicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge for a 2012 drunken car crash that resulted in the death of teammate and friend Jerry Brown. The two men, who played together at the University of Illinois, were close friends.

The Cowboys signed Brent to a contract extension in November that takes him through the 2015 season. The team will look for him to add bulk to a struggling rush defense.

"It's my livelihood, of course I miss it," Brent said to reporters earlier this week.

