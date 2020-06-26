Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

Jim Kelly's Buffalo Bills ruled the AFC in the early 1990s, winning four division titles in six seasons and famously falling short in four straight Super Bowls.

The aura surrounding Marv Levy, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Don Beebe, Bruce Smith and the rest of those Bills squads will never leave Western New York. That all-encompassing euphoria of Bills fandom never truly died despite Buffalo not winning a division title since 1995 and finishing second just six times in the past 24 years.

With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, quarterback Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.

"I hear about it all the time about the early '90s when J.K. (Jim Kelly) and Andre Reed and Thurman and Bruce had that city buzzing," Allen told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "So, that's really the feeling that we're trying to get back, that we're trying to bring back to Buffalo. You know, our team has the right mindset to do it here pretty soon. So, we're looking forward to playing this year."

With Tom Brady leaving New England, most prognosticators believe the AFC East is open for the taking for the first time in years. Wild Card participants in two of Sean McDermott's three seasons in Buffalo, the Bills have the talent to take over the crown in the division.

Allen said he's noticed the optimism in Buffalo never dissipates.

"Every year -- like I've noticed this already in my two years -- every year is our year," he said. "You know, at the beginning of the season, it's our year. 'This is the year we're going to do it.'"

With a stud-filled defense, weapons for Allen on offense, and a coaching staff that has proven its mettle, the Bills might finally have the team to make 2020 the year. The biggest puzzle piece in the entire question heading into the season is Allen's improvement in Year 3.