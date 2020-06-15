Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 10:33 AM

Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

This offseason has been an unprecedented one for everyone involved in the NFL, but to varying degrees.

Some of the league's elders were around back near the start of the 2010s, when a lockout forced players to find new avenues for offseason training. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was among them, and he's relied on that experience to help guide him through this unusual offseason.

Josh Allen, however, wasn't yet old enough to drive a car back in 2011. This is only his second offseason as a full-time pro, and it's definitely not like the others.

As framed and reported by The MMQB's Albert Breer, Allen's approach has been as much about building relationships as it has been about the on-field work. He began his quarantine in California's Orange County, where he'd been training with fellow NFLers like Sam Darnold and Kyle Allen, and where he was able to get some work in with Bills rookies Zack Moss and Isaiah Hodgins.

The real get-together occurred in Miami, where Allen and nearly 20 skill players from the Bills -- including new receiver Stefon Diggs -- gathered for four days of quality time. The extended weekend together included training at Pete Bommarito's renowned facility, dinner at the Versace Mansion along Ocean Drive, hours of late-night card games at the hotel, more workouts and a round of golf at Melreese Country Club.

There was work, there was play, and most importantly, there was a sense of normalcy in a time seemingly devoid of it.

"Mentally giving guys that feeling of, Football's here, we're back in camp, we're back in OTAs, we're with the guys, we're not worrying about anything else that's going on in the world right now, we're on the field with each other, focusing on one goal, and that's to get better," Allen told Breer. "And to the football aspect, getting that continuity. Really, the only new guy there was Stefon. I have rapport with the other guys. I'd already thrown with the rookies.

"Just trying to get on the same page, just trying to see where everybody is at, I think it gave guys a chance to be like, 'OK, he knows the playbook really well, let me talk to him.' Or in other cases, 'He knows how to run routes really well, let me talk to him,' and Stefon and John [Brown] and Cole [Beasley] were very informative to the younger guys, showing them what works for them, how to run routes. It was a great time."

This offseason will finish without any league-sanctioned in-person activities, something we haven't been able to say since 2011. That year, football's arrival depended solely on the ability to negotiate labor peace. It's not exactly possible to negotiate with an ongoing pandemic.

The league will forge onward, though, and even if it might look a little different, it will still be football. That, above all, is what players like Allen are looking forward to most.

"Oh man, I can't wait for football," he said. "The 11-on-11, that itself, is what I'm most looking forward to, being on the field with my guys. Trying to, I wouldn't say embarrass the opposing team, but impose our will and show how much we worked, and how we worked extremely hard for this situation, and that we gave up a lot and sacrificed a lot to be able to go out and do what we do."

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins on the red carpet before the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Todd Rosenberg via the AP)
news

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins joining CNN as contributor

Malcolm Jenkins' activism work at the grassroots level has afforded him a new, unique platform. The New Orleans Saints safety on Monday announced he is joining CNN as a contributor. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Multiple Cowboys, Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis (98) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Robert Mathis to be inducted into Colts' Ring of Honor in November

For 14 seasons, Robert Mathis terrorized offensive linemen and ball carriers alike. The Colts are celebrating his career this season by inducting him into their Ring of Honor. 
Tagovailoa will likely open the season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, but it could be only a matter of time before he gets his chance at a starting role. Assuming he can avoid injuries, which has been an issue, the fantasy sky could be the limit.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'doing miraculously well' in continued hip rehab

Dolphins' prospective quarterback of the future's path back from a significant hip injury to the playing field has yet to be completed, but he's ahead of expectation.
Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 
news

Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, used his platform lto push the sport to ban Confederate flags. On Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race to support his new favorite driver.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks up from the sideline during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020
news

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020

As new Cowboys coach Mike McMarthy prepares to take the sidelines, he's no doubt looking for first-season fortune and therefore chasing Barry Switzer.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

Will Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones take Giants to next level?

The era of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley is here for the Giants and the question of whether the first-round duo can take New York to the next level will become clearer in the season ahead.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pass rushes during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: No 'exact formula to stop Mahomes'

Las Vegas DE weighs in on slowing down Super Bowl MVP, his Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen and his pick for the greatest MMA fighter.
Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need
news

Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need

Veteran safety Tre Boston believes Matt Rhule has already made an excellent impression, though, and that the Panthers are ready to play for him.

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'
news

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell declared DE Bradley Chubb (ACL) and CB Bryce Callahan (foot) ready to go Thursday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL