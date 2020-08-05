Around the NFL

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills held a 16-0 third-quarter lead in a road playoff tilt against the Houston Texans. Then it all slipped away.

Quarterback Josh Allen came out of the gate hot, helping build a 13-0 halftime lead, but struggled in the second half. Coach Sean McDermott admitted after the game that Allen was trying to do too much.

The QB threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 92, but also took three sacks, lost a big fumble and forced a boatload of throws in the second half and overtime -- famously one deep downfield to a fullback. Allen was out of control at times, including a wild lateral late in the fourth quarter when the Bills were driving to tie the game.

Ultimately, Buffalo came up short, losing to Deshaun Watson's heroics in OT.

Allen joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and noted that the ups-and-downs of the playoff defeat were a learning tool.

"I think I learned a couple lessons that game," he said. "One, not to press, being up like we were, 16-0, letting that kind of slip through our fingers there. There's no doubt in my mind that I should have played better. There are certain things I could've done to help this team win that football game, and that's going to drive me to this day.

"I think number two was the importance of a home playoff game and allowing ourselves to -- well, it might be a little different this year -- but having a home playoff game where you do have that energy, that excitement on your side and you can feel the momentum swing. It was very apparent during the game you felt the momentum kind of change and it sucked to be on the other side of that, for once. I learned a lot from that game. Still, every time I see highlights or whatever from it, it just kind of makes me cringe because I know we should have been put in a better position and I know I had a huge part in that. I take it very hard on myself, and I'm using that to motivate me."

With the Bills sporting a solid squad up-and-down the roster, Buffalo is expected to compete to overthrow the New England Patriots in the AFC East and finally earn that home playoff game. Things might be different due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, but having a home game in Buffalo in January would be beneficial for other reasons.

First, Allen has to improve in Year 3. The Bills have buffered the strong-armed QB with multiple weapons in 2020, including importing star wideout Stefon Diggs. Now Allen has to learn from that playoff loss and ensure a collapse like that doesn't happen again on his watch.

Related Content

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'

Calvin Ridley lives in Julio Jones' shadow in Atlanta. It's a reality the young Falcons receiver is comfortable with, but he always wants more. Entering his third NFL season, Ridley believes it's his time to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. 
Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19
news

Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19

Broncos LB Von Miller was one of the first big-name NFL players to discuss contracting COVID-19 publicly back in April. The virus caused him briefly to consider opting out this season.
Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'
news

Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver corps is already regarded to be one of the best in the NFL, and the No. 1 option in that group laid out some lofty expectations for the 2020 season. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown good for a 14-7 Raiders lead during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done with the naysayers. "I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," he said Tuesday. 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Packers' Davante Adams: We were expecting a WR to be drafted

Just like many, Green Bay Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams thought his club would draft a receiver, but instead it went with QB Jordan Love. Despite the selection of Love, Adams doesn't believe it will affect Aaron Rodgers. 
Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'
news

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s level of interest in playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what OBJ was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if Berry's concerns have been addressed.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week and, on Tuesday, he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
