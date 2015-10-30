 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Joseph Randle faces suspension, inactive for Sunday

Published: Oct 30, 2015 at 04:59 AM

The Cowboys have another off-the-field issue on their hands.

Joseph Randle is facing a one- or two-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy due to an offseason arrest, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources informed of the process.

Here's Rapoport's report in full:

"Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was deemed to have violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy for a recent arrest in Wichita, Kansas. He received the report (Wednesday), which was part of the reason he exited the Cowboys facility. The charges were dropped, but the league kept investigating. He faces a one- or two-game suspension (not a six-game suspension because it's not domestic violence related), or he could be potentially fined. The main offense is firearm related. The NFL and NFL Players Association are in discussions now about a potential settlement to Randle's issue."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on KRLD-FM in Dallas-Fort Worth that the NFL is reviewing Randle's case Friday but that it was premature to talk about the running back's roster spot. Randle is excused from the team and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks as he deals with a personal issue. It's unclear when he will return, and there's no guarantee he will play Nov. 8 against the Eagles, people informed of the situation told Rapoport.

News of Randle's potential punishment comes just hours after he placed a call into Irving, Texas, police on Wednesday to perform a well-being check on his girlfriend. Irving Police Public Information Officer James McLellan told NFL.com that officers arrived at Randle's home to perform the check at 12:41 p.m. CT, but found nothing wrong when they entered the residence. He said they believed Randle's girlfriend was at school and there was no indication of a break-in or any other crime. Police cleared the scene without writing a report since there was no wrongdoing, McLellan added.

Randle told a police spokesman he was paranoid, which is why he called and asked them to check on his house, people informed of the situation told Rapoport. Randle was emotionally distraught at the team facility the day he was demoted in favor of new starter Darren McFadden, and the Cowboys are concerned about his personal and mental well-being, according to Rapoport. They want to make sure he's in a good state before he returns, according to Rapoport.

In February, Randle was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana in his hometown of Wichita. At the time, the Wichita Police Department told NFL Media that officers were contacted by a 22-year-old female who reported a disturbance with a 23-year-old male. There was a report of a handgun at the scene, but responding officers did not find a weapon, nor did they find injuries sustained by the female.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett declined to go into much detail regarding Randle's situation, simply telling reporters Thursday that the running back was dealing with a personal issue and would not practice due to his strained oblique. Garrett added that Randle will not play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks because of the injury.

This is obviously not good news for a team that now needs to make up some serious ground in the NFC East before Tony Romo returns from a broken collarbone. Once thought to have a good enough offensive line to coast during Romo's absence, the Cowboys might have to rely on McFadden and the recently claimed Christine Michael on the ground. Though McFadden has the higher yards per carry average, Randle has a majority of Dallas' carries so far this season.

With the trade deadline looming, one has to wonder if Dallas, already rife with personal issues inside their locker room, might look to make a move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.
news

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those Bears players who has supported retaining Justin Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.
news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  
news

Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and Leanard Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

The Pats are re-signing OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 millioin signing bonus.
news

Ex-Chargers RB Austin Ekeler signing with Commanders on two-year deal worth up to $11.43M

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler is signing with the Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants to trade for Panthers' Brian Burns, agree to five-year, $150M deal with LB

The New York Giants are acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.