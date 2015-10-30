Joseph Randle faces suspension, inactive for Sunday

News of Randle's potential punishment comes just hours after he placed a call into Irving, Texas, police on Wednesday to perform a well-being check on his girlfriend. Irving Police Public Information Officer James McLellan told NFL.com that officers arrived at Randle's home to perform the check at 12:41 p.m. CT, but found nothing wrong when they entered the residence. He said they believed Randle's girlfriend was at school and there was no indication of a break-in or any other crime. Police cleared the scene without writing a report since there was no wrongdoing, McLellan added.