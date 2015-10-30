Joseph Randle faces suspension, inactive for Sunday

Joseph Randle is facing a one- or two-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy due to an offseason arrest, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources informed of the process.
Here's Rapoport's report in full:
"Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was deemed to have violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy for a recent arrest in Wichita, Kansas. He received the report (Wednesday), which was part of the reason he exited the Cowboys facility. The charges were dropped, but the league kept investigating. He faces a one- or two-game suspension (not a six-game suspension because it's not domestic violence related), or he could be potentially fined. The main offense is firearm related. The NFL and NFL Players Association are in discussions now about a potential settlement to Randle's issue."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on KRLD-FM in Dallas-Fort Worth that the NFL is reviewing Randle's case Friday but that it was premature to talk about the running back's roster spot. Randle is excused from the team and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks as he deals with a personal issue. It's unclear when he will return, and there's no guarantee he will play Nov. 8 against the Eagles, people informed of the situation told Rapoport.
News of Randle's potential punishment comes just hours after he placed a call into Irving, Texas, police on Wednesday to perform a well-being check on his girlfriend. Irving Police Public Information Officer James McLellan told NFL.com that officers arrived at Randle's home to perform the check at 12:41 p.m. CT, but found nothing wrong when they entered the residence. He said they believed Randle's girlfriend was at school and there was no indication of a break-in or any other crime. Police cleared the scene without writing a report since there was no wrongdoing, McLellan added.
Randle told a police spokesman he was paranoid, which is why he called and asked them to check on his house, people informed of the situation told Rapoport. Randle was emotionally distraught at the team facility the day he was demoted in favor of new starter Darren McFadden, and the Cowboys are concerned about his personal and mental well-being, according to Rapoport. They want to make sure he's in a good state before he returns, according to Rapoport.
In February, Randle was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana in his hometown of Wichita. At the time, the Wichita Police Department told NFL Media that officers were contacted by a 22-year-old female who reported a disturbance with a 23-year-old male. There was a report of a handgun at the scene, but responding officers did not find a weapon, nor did they find injuries sustained by the female.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett declined to go into much detail regarding Randle's situation, simply telling reporters Thursday that the running back was dealing with a personal issue and would not practice due to his strained oblique. Garrett added that Randle will not play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks because of the injury.
This is obviously not good news for a team that now needs to make up some serious ground in the NFC East before Tony Romo returns from a broken collarbone. Once thought to have a good enough offensive line to coast during Romo's absence, the Cowboys might have to rely on McFadden and the recently claimed Christine Michael on the ground. Though McFadden has the higher yards per carry average, Randle has a majority of Dallas' carries so far this season.
With the trade deadline looming, one has to wonder if Dallas, already rife with personal issues inside their locker room, might look to make a move.