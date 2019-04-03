Around the NFL

Jordy Nelson: Would be hard to say no if Rodgers called

Published: Apr 03, 2019 at 04:52 AM
Herbie Teope

Jordy Nelson recently retired after 11 professional seasons, 10 spent with the Green Bay Packers.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that Nelson pointed to a scenario that would prompt reconsideration when asked Wednesday morning during a guest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show what would happen if Aaron Rodgers called.

"It would probably be hard to say no," Nelson said, via Andrew Perloff, a member of the show's staff.

The chemistry between Nelson and Rodgers proved undeniable on the field from 2008 to 2017, a span when Nelson hauled in 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. Nelson also produced four 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in Green Bay, while earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and helping the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

A reunion would make sense when considering Green Bay lost wide receiver Randall Cobb in free agency. But it remains to be seen if Rodgers picks up the phone to call Nelson with a request to return.

Nelson turns 34 in May, and the Packers currently have depth at the wide receiver position with Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Equanimeous St. Brown, among others.

