Jordy Nelson to retire from NFL after 11 seasons

Jordy Nelson's time in the NFL has come to an end.

The 33-year-old Nelson, who was recently released by the Oakland Raiders, is retiring after a long run in the NFL that began in 2008, NFL Network's James Jones relayed Wednesday morning.

ï¿½ï¿½After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. Heâs stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TDâs and as a SB Champion! Iâm proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Eseâ #Respect â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

Nelson's time last season with the Raiders is mostly forgettable, as he totaled 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

But Nelson will forever be remembered for teaming with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the wide receiver used his size and speed to terrorize defenses during nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Nelson entered the league as a second-round pick out of Kansas State with Green Bay, where he produced four 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2011, 2013-14, 2016). He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

Nelson also was recognized as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 after returning from a torn ACL to produce 97 catches for 1,257 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns.

He finishes his career appearing in 151 games, totaling 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.