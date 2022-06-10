Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

Aaron Rodgers' return to Green Bay put Jordan Love in a backup role once again. With the NFL MVP saying this week he plans to retire a Packer, Love's future remains in limbo.

Following another offseason of Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

"I am human," Love said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. "And that stuff's going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don't even want to think about that stuff.

"I can't control what's going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I'm just here right now. I'll take what I'm given and run with it."

Rodgers skipping voluntary workouts afforded Love the chance to work with the first-team offense. With the veteran returning this week for mandatory minicamp, Love took the second-team reps once again. Barring an injury, he'll spend another season on the sideline.

The 2020 first-round pick was inactive for his rookie season and appeared in just six games in Year 2. He struggled in his lone start when Rodgers was out with COVID-19.

Depending on how long Rodgers decides to play, Love could be saddled with a backup role for the entirety of his rookie contract.

Until his opportunity arises, all Love can do is take the reps he's afforded and be ready when his number is called.

"I definitely think I'm maxing out all the reps. Even the reps where I'm like, 'Ah, man. I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that,' I get to go back on film, watch it and just be able to learn," Love said. "You learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. So to be able to have that time to grow and learn, I think, is huge.