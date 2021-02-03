Around the NFL

Jordan Love on Packers' QB situation: 'I don't make those calls'

Published: Feb 03, 2021 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

At the core of the questions behind Aaron Rodgers﻿' long-term future in Green Bay sits Jordan Love﻿.

The 2020 first-round pick didn't play a game in his rookie season, spending the year on the inactive list. But with the Packers investing so much capital into trading up for the QB, the expectation has been that in the next few years, he'll be handed the reins.

On Tuesday, Love noted in a discussion with CBS Sports that all he can focus on is his own improvement.

"The situation I'm in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that's really all I can do," he said. "I don't make those calls; they do. Obviously, (like) anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I'm not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It's a lot when you first get there, your head's kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains."

It's not Love's fault that Packers management decided to trade up to draft a first-round quarterback when they had a 37-year-old future Hall of Famer on the roster. It's not Love's fault that Rodgers responded by having an MVP-caliber season. And it's not Love's fault the confluence of factors has brought a storm upon Green Bay, with everyone wondering how the next few years are going to shake out.

All the 22-year-old can do is soak up knowledge from Rodgers and be ready whenever his number is called.

"Seeing Aaron and how he handles himself in practice, being in a quarterback room, you kinda know how it goes, but he's a really smart dude," Love said. "For him, obviously, it's a little different, because I'm over here learning the playbook still, and he knows it."

Love's job is to learn that playbook and be ready when it's his turn to take the wheel. How the young QB progresses will be one determining factor in the Packers' future with Rodgers.

Related Content

news

Marty Schottenheimer in stable condition after being moved to hospice center

Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer's battle with Alzheimer's continues. The family of the 77-year-old released a statement stating that Schottenheimer has been placed in hospice care.  
news

Wednesday's injury and roster news: Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield Jr. among Bucs limited in practice

Bucs receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee), linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (hamstring), and safeties ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (shoulder) and ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ (ankle) were all limited in Wednesday's session.
news

Rivera noncommittal on Alex Smith as WFT's 2021 QB: 'We have to continue to go through our process'

Alex Smith is a shoo-in to be the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after his incredible return to the field in 2020. But Washington coach Ron Rivera gave a lukewarm response when asked if Smith would be on the roster in 2021.
news

Bucs DC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady's people skills something 'you can't pay enough money for'

For nearly 20 years, Todd Bowles manned sidelines opposite ﻿Tom Brady﻿ on game day. The 2020 season afforded the veteran coach a chance to see a different side of the veteran QB.
news

The Weeknd previews Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Ahead of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd, this year's headliner, spoke with Variety about what viewers and fans can expect from his performance and appearance on Sunday evening.
news

Matt Ryan says he won't be 'standoffish' if Falcons draft QB

The Falcons are in a prime position to select a quarterback if they so desire at No. 4 overall in April's draft. If Atlanta makes such a move in the spring, Ryan is ready to be an adult about the situation.
news

Jaguars hire former Ravens LB Zach Orr as outside linebackers coach

Zach Orr's coaching career is heading to Jacksonville. The former Ravens linebacker, whose playing career was cut short, officially signed on to be the Jaguars outside linebackers coach.
news

Sean Payton: Saints have 'big interest' in bringing Jameis Winston back

While the wait for ﻿Drew Brees﻿ to announce his future intentions continues, the New Orleans Saints must prepare as if the future Hall of Famer will walk away, meaning Jameis Winston could see a return to QB1 status.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to play in 2021: 'These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick's experience in Miami left the veteran gunslinger knowing he still has more left in the tank to play a 17th campaign. Fitzpatrick noted Tuesday the quarterback market could be crazy this year.
news

No positive COVID-19 tests for Chiefs, Bucs players after latest round of testing

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that both Kansas City and Tampa Bay players were all cleared of COVID-19 issues based on the latest round of testing.
news

Jared Goff on Rams wanting to move on: 'The feeling's mutual'

How does Jared Goff feel about being traded to Detroit? The former top overall pick reflects on his five seasons in Los Angeles and said he looks forward to a fresh start.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW