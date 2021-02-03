Jordan Love on Packers' QB situation: 'I don't make those calls'

At the core of the questions behind Aaron Rodgers﻿' long-term future in Green Bay sits Jordan Love﻿.

The 2020 first-round pick didn't play a game in his rookie season, spending the year on the inactive list. But with the Packers investing so much capital into trading up for the QB, the expectation has been that in the next few years, he'll be handed the reins.

On Tuesday, Love noted in a discussion with CBS Sports that all he can focus on is his own improvement.

"The situation I'm in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that's really all I can do," he said. "I don't make those calls; they do. Obviously, (like) anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I'm not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It's a lot when you first get there, your head's kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains."

It's not Love's fault that Packers management decided to trade up to draft a first-round quarterback when they had a 37-year-old future Hall of Famer on the roster. It's not Love's fault that Rodgers responded by having an MVP-caliber season. And it's not Love's fault the confluence of factors has brought a storm upon Green Bay, with everyone wondering how the next few years are going to shake out.

All the 22-year-old can do is soak up knowledge from Rodgers and be ready whenever his number is called.

"Seeing Aaron and how he handles himself in practice, being in a quarterback room, you kinda know how it goes, but he's a really smart dude," Love said. "For him, obviously, it's a little different, because I'm over here learning the playbook still, and he knows it."