Jones wants Favre-Rodgers transition at QB for 'Boys

"If a player came in here and played behind him three to four years, he would come out with a Harvard degree in how to play quarterback, in my mind," Jones said. "He would be that influential. And it would open up an area of how to play the game that we all would agree has a certain unique style to it, Romo. Just like, say, Favre did with Rodgers. That's in my mind. That can be very impressionable and really be a big positive. So when I'm sitting there thinking about which way to go here, the ability to with Romo there and the ability to have a top talent learning behind that team and with Romo, it's a big asset."