Jones: Randy Gregory's suspension a 'disappointment'

It's becoming a lot more clear as to why former star prospect Randy Gregory fell out of the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Two days after the NFL suspended the Dallas defensive end for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief operating officer, had some choice words on the matter.
"This is a disappointment," Jones said in a statement released by the Cowboys. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."
While the Cowboys have to be upset with Gregory -- after all, they used a valuable second-round pick on him -- their management decided to ultimately overlook the red flags. The biggest one, of course, being that he tested positive for marijuana at last year's NFL Scouting Combine.
With that failed drug test and subsequent tumble in the draft apparently not enough of a wake-up call, Gregory has to make changes. His next failed drug test would result in a 10-game suspension. Another one after that would lead to a one-year ban.
Gregory also missed four games during his rookie season, although that absence was because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Giants. He didn't have a quarterback takedown in his other 12 games, however he finished fourth on the team with 16 pressures.