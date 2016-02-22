Around the NFL

Jones: Randy Gregory's suspension a 'disappointment'

Published: Feb 21, 2016 at 11:56 PM

It's becoming a lot more clear as to why former star prospect Randy Gregory fell out of the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Two days after the NFL suspended the Dallas defensive end for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief operating officer, had some choice words on the matter.

"This is a disappointment," Jones said in a statement released by the Cowboys. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."

While the Cowboys have to be upset with Gregory -- after all, they used a valuable second-round pick on him -- their management decided to ultimately overlook the red flags. The biggest one, of course, being that he tested positive for marijuana at last year's NFL Scouting Combine.

With that failed drug test and subsequent tumble in the draft apparently not enough of a wake-up call, Gregory has to make changes. His next failed drug test would result in a 10-game suspension. Another one after that would lead to a one-year ban.

Gregory also missed four games during his rookie season, although that absence was because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Giants. He didn't have a quarterback takedown in his other 12 games, however he finished fourth on the team with 16 pressures.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW