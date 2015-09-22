Jones on Weeden: You won't find a more gifted passer

The Dallas Cowboys worked out four quarterbacks at their Valley Ranch facility on Tuesday, but don't take that as a sign the team has doubts about Brandon Weeden.
The veteran quarterback will step in for the injured Tony Romo starting Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones, perhaps predictably, is raving about Weeden's physical ability.
"This quarterback Weeden can drive the ball down field," Jones told KRLD-FM, via The Dallas Morning News. "He's a thing of beauty on throwing a football. His passing motion and his arm, frankly, you won't see a more gifted passer, power, accuracy, the entire aspect of it. If he can basically prepare, be the starting quarterback, come in and execute and keep his head right, then I feel good about Weeden."
"As (quarterback coach) Wade Wilson said, he's just not the same guy that we had last year," Jones said. "He's progressed that much. He said that before we had this issue with Tony. I think we all feel good about what we got."
The earliest Romo can return from IR boomerang is Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. If we're going to be realistic about this -- and let's face it, we could use some realism here -- Weeden's job is to keep the 2-0 Cowboys at or near .500 until the cavalry (read: Romo and Dez) arrives.
Expecting anything more is overly optimistic -- even when you have a gifted passer like Brandon Weeden in your possession.
UPDATE: The Cowboys added to their quarterback depth later Tuesday by trading for Bills backup quarterback Matt Cassel, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The also promoted Kellen Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.