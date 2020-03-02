Jonathan Taylor compares himself to Zeke, others

"Todd Gurley was a playmaker on the field, Zeke was a playmaker on the field, Saquon was a playmaker on the field," Taylor told Breer. "Same thing with myself: playmaker on the field. I've been constantly able to make plays for three years, and that's something I really wanted coming into college. I wanted to make sure for the three years I was here, that I was consistent, coaches knew what they were getting out of me every single practice, game, rep.