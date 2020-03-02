Around the NFL

Jonathan Taylor compares himself to Zeke, others

Published: Mar 02, 2020 at 05:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor made a resounding case to be the top tailback off the board in the 2020 draft with a sterling NFL Scouting Combine performance.

The 226-pounder was a blur in the 40-yard-dash, becoming the only running back in the class to go under the 4.4-second mark with his 4.39. At his size, the speed answered one question for scouts entering draft season.

Taylor believes his performance underscored the type of running back he can be at the NFL-level, telling Albert Breer of The MMQB he believes he's in the same class as other big-name first-rounders who have gone in recent drafts.

"Todd Gurley was a playmaker on the field, Zeke was a playmaker on the field, Saquon was a playmaker on the field," Taylor told Breer. "Same thing with myself: playmaker on the field. I've been constantly able to make plays for three years, and that's something I really wanted coming into college. I wanted to make sure for the three years I was here, that I was consistent, coaches knew what they were getting out of me every single practice, game, rep.

"They knew that Jonathan Taylor was going to play at a high level and that he was doing it consistently. Same thing with Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott, I'm sure their coaches knew every single day, that player was going to play at a high level."

Questions about Taylor's workload could remain a sticking point for some clubs. Taylor toted the ball 926 times in 41 college games for 6,174 rushing yards with 50 TDs. That's a lot of tread on the tires entering the NFL. For comparison, Barkley had just 671 attempts at Penn State, and Ezekiel Elliott rushed just 592 times at Ohio State.

There is no questioning Taylor's college production on the ground. Running for nearly 2,000 yards in three straight seasons speaks to Taylor's talent and durability. He also displayed very good vision and pop to hit the holes before they closed.

During the combine, Taylor also displayed solid pass-catching ability, a question mark for him entering the league after catching just 42 passes at Wisconsin. Taylor looked natural in the receiving portion of combine drills, didn't fight the ball, and corralled some off-target throws.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Taylor as the No. 39 overall player heading into the combine. Whether the running back's performance boosts him up teams' draft boards remains to be seen as we careen towards selection day on April 23.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE