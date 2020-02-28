Jonathan Taylor leads all 2020 NFL Combine RBs with 4.39 40

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor ran an official 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds on Friday to lead all 2020 NFL Scouting Combine running backs, despite being the third-heaviest player at the position.

Taylor, one of college football's most productive rushers the last three years, weighed in at 226 pounds upon his arrival in Indianapolis earlier this week, behind only Boston College's A.J. Dillon (247 pounds), and TCU's Sewo Olonilua (232). By comparison, former Penn State star Saquon Barkley ran a 4.40 40 at 233 pounds at the 2018 combine.

Taylor also posted a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches and a 36-inch vertical jump, although both of those measurements were well off the pace at the position.

Over three years as a Badger, the workhorse rusher averaged more than 300 carries and 2,000 yards per season. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Taylor as the No. 39 overall player in the draft heading into the combine.

Taylor wasn't the only large running back to make a big statement, though. Dillon, as the heaviest back on hand, recorded the top vertical jump at the position (41 inches). Remarkably, Dillon projected combine statistics for himself two years ago via Twitter, correctly guessing his 41-inch vertical.