Jonathan Dwyer arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Phoenix police on allegations of aggravated assault for two separate incidents that are alleged to have occurred in late July.
Dwyer was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of aggravated assault causing a fracture, one count aggravated assault involving a minor, two counts of criminal damage and one count of preventing the use of a phone in an emergency, and assault. He was released early Thursday after posting bond, per The Associated Press.
"We became aware of these allegations this afternoon when notified by Phoenix police and are cooperating fully. Given the serious nature of the allegations we have taken the immediate step to deactivate Jonathan from all team activities. We will continue to closely monitor this as it develops and evaluate additional information as it becomes available."
Dwyer, 25, was pulled from Cardinals practice on Wednesday afternoon after police arrived to ask him questions related to the investigation into the allegations.
Dwyer is married and has an 18-month-old child.
According to a media advisory released Wednesday by the Phoenix Police Department, the incidents are alleged to have taken place on July 21 and 22 at Dwyer's home in southeast Phoenix. Dwyer's wife left the state with their child shortly after.
A report was made with the Phoenix police on Sept. 11, and investigators are seeking out-of-state medical records and conducting interviews with witnesses.
According to the advisory, Dwyer was interviewed and admitted to the incidents; however he denied any physical assaults. Police are also serving a search warrant at Dwyer's residence.
An NFL spokesman commented on the situation late Wednesday, saying "This will be reviewed under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy."
UPDATE: The Cardinals announced Thursday that they have placed Dwyer on the reserve/non-football illness list.