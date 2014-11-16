Jonas Gray gives AFC-best Patriots another dimension

But Andrew Luck said he was thankful it wasn't their last game of the season because the Colts would be sick to their stomachs and you could understand if that unsettled feeling was spreading around the AFC on Sunday night. This is a Patriots team in full, so far removed from that September thrashing in Kansas City that it seems as if it happened in another season. This version has a settled offensive line, a throwback running back, and, not incidentally, a six-game winning streak. The irony is that when the Patriots were looking their worst, when that loss to the Chiefs had plenty wondering if the Patriots were finally winding down, coach Bill Belichick was already seeing enough in Gray to tell him that he was close to joining the active roster. Rather than winding down, the Patriots, with Gray, elevated themselves above the rest of the field.