Around the NFL

Cincinnati LT Jonah Williams out to 'prove' Bengals' faith right

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals famously chose to draft receiver Ja'Marr Chase over potential left tackle Penei Sewell. That decision came on the heels of the Bengals not signing a left tackle in free agency.

Throughout the process, the Bengals brass consistently said their faith in incumbent ﻿Jonah Williams﻿ -- and the belief that he can grow into a top-tier left tackle -- played a significant role in those decisions. With the backing of the franchise, Williams is out to reward that faith.

"That means a lot to me, I really appreciate that from coach. I take that very seriously and I want to prove them right and prove the team right and do what it takes to be a great left tackle," Williams said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

After being drafted in the first round in 2019, the Alabama product missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Williams entered 2020 as the starting left tackle, making 10 starts, and performed solidly. Injuries, however, forced him to miss six games, and he ended the season on IR due to a knee injury suffered in Week 14.

The hope is that new offensive line coach Frank Pollack can help Williams and the rest of the O-line improve their development following struggles under Jim Turner.

"He had some really good tape from last season," coach Zac Taylor said of Williams. "Obviously, he's had his ups and downs from an injury standpoint that have prevented him from really taking off. When you just go back and after the season you watch it as a whole all of his snaps, he put some really good stuff on tape. He doesn't even have a full season of 16 games under his belt so I think we're going to continue to see steady improvement working under Frank. He's a really smart player and I think he can really take his game to the next level and I'm excited to see what he can do."

The decision to sign right tackle ﻿Riley Reiff﻿ in free agency and draft Jackson Carman, who is expected to start his career at guard, in the second round, puts the onus on Williams to protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s blind side. If he falters, the entire operation in Cincinnati could stumble.

Related Content

news

Fangio: 'Too early to come to any conclusions' on QB battle between Bridgewater, Lock at Broncos OTAs

Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't take much from the first 11-on-11 drills shared by QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but it's clear that a competition has been set. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht receive new contracts

Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
news

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on Dallas offense: 'I don't see anybody stopping us'

Michael Gallup, joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, said the Cowboys offense could be unstoppable in 2021 with Dak Prescott and multiple offensive linemen returning to form
news

Ja'Wuan James files employment grievance against Broncos

Ja'Waun James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW