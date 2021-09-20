Around the NFL

Jon Gruden on WR Henry Ruggs III's 61-yard TD: 'Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball'

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, the Raiders opened the season 2-0 versus teams that were both in the playoffs the previous season (Baltimore, Pittsburgh).

Sunday's win in Pittsburgh was spurred by sterling play from quarterback Derek Carr. At a pivotal moment in the contest, the signal-caller dialed up a perfect deep shot to former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III﻿.

After seeing the Steelers cut their lead to two points midway through the fourth quarter, Carr faced a third-and-10 from his own 39-yard-line. A brief pump-fake to tight end Darren Waller helped the secondary bite, and Ruggs streaked deep and hauled in a 61-yard TD.

"That's one of the reasons we took Ruggs," coach Jon Gruden said of the former first-round pick, via The Athletic. "He blew the top off in Arrowhead (last season) and helped us win that game and against the Jets.

"Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball."

Ruggs' TD gave the Raiders a nine-point lead and put pressure back on the Steelers to match. ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ & Co. came up short.

Ruggs led the Raiders with 113 receiving yards, marking his second career game with 100-plus receiving yards (118 in Week 5, 2020 at K.C., as Gruden mentioned). Given Ruggs' standing as the top receiver in a loaded 2020 draft class, which included ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, etc., the Raiders have been waiting for the second-year pro to stack big games.

"The deep route was dialed up, and we got the coverage we wanted," Ruggs said. "It was a moon ball, and I had to run and go get it. It feels good to be a guy that can turn a game around at any time. To make a play like to seal the game is just ... that's the feeling I like."

The Raiders started 2-0 last season as well before stumbling down the stretch. This season's fast start feels different with the weapons on offense coupled with Carr's willingness to take shots at any point in the contest. Ruggs becoming an every-week weapon alongside Waller, ﻿Bryan Edwards﻿ and ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ would make the Raiders offense even more dangerous.

Related Content

news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's missed game-winning FG 'should be an easy one' 

A 37-yard FG to win it seemed like an achievable goal for kicker Greg Joseph. The ensuing miss is one Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't see coming.
news

Bill Belichick on whether Tom Brady could play until 50: 'If anybody can do it, it's him'

The subject of Tom Brady playing until he's 50 years old has gotten more pop in recent weeks. Even Bill Belichick has weighed in on the possibility.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy explains clock management before game-winning field goal

With the score tied at 17, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy let the clock tick down before kicker Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal attempt. Fortunately for Dallas, the game-winning kick was good. 
news

Patrick Mahomes on 'dumb' pick, his first in September: 'One of the worst INTs' I've ever had

Prior to Sunday night's 36-35 defeat in Baltimore, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 11-0 with 35 passing TDs and no interceptions in the month of September.
news

Lamar Jackson on game-sealing fourth-down run: I had to 'get this first down no matter what'

Facing a fourth-and-1 from their 43-yard line with 1:05 left to play, the Baltimore Ravens sealed a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for it.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz rolls ankle 'pretty bad' in loss to Rams

Colts QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ exited late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering an ankle injury. 
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) exits early in loss to Browns, expected to miss Week 3

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor was ruled out against the Browns with a hamstring injury. Rookie QB Davis Mills took over for Houston to start the second half with the game tied.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffers groin injury in loss to Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt did not return against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a groin injury in the first half.
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton leaves win over Bengals with knee injury

Bears QB Andy Dalton limped to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the Bengals with a knee injury and did not return.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 2 games

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham left Philly's loss to San Francisco with an ankle injury. The initial diagnosis from the team is a torn Achilles. Graham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to confirm. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW