Jon Gruden on WR Henry Ruggs III's 61-yard TD: 'Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball'

Ruggs' TD gave the Raiders a nine-point lead and put pressure back on the Steelers to match. ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ & Co. came up short.

Ruggs led the Raiders with 113 receiving yards, marking his second career game with 100-plus receiving yards (118 in Week 5, 2020 at K.C., as Gruden mentioned). Given Ruggs' standing as the top receiver in a loaded 2020 draft class, which included ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, etc., the Raiders have been waiting for the second-year pro to stack big games.

"The deep route was dialed up, and we got the coverage we wanted," Ruggs said. "It was a moon ball, and I had to run and go get it. It feels good to be a guy that can turn a game around at any time. To make a play like to seal the game is just ... that's the feeling I like."