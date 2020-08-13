Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

It's safe to assume Philadelphia Eagles fans have a vastly different opinion of Nelson Agholor than Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Agholor was under heavy scrutiny during his five years in Philly for the plays he missed. Even a man helping save babies from a fire couldn't help but take shots at Agholor out of left field.

Gruden, however, cooed about the young receiver, who signed in Vegas this offseason. The coach believes a change of scenery will bring out the best in Agholor.

"He is a good player," Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "You can pick up the Philadelphia Inquirer and they will probably say something different, but this guy has caught over 200 passes, he is a young guy, he has played split end, flanker and in the slot. He caught eight or nine passes in a Super Bowl and won a Super Bowl. So he's a world champion. He's a great person ... and he can return punts.

"I trust him and I think he was picked high in the draft for a reason. A change of scenery worked for Randall Cunningham, maybe it will work for him."

After two bumpy seasons to open his career, Agholor put out solid production in 2017 and 2018, earning 725-plus yards each year and catching 12 TDs over the two seasons. Mostly playing the slot during that time helped Agholor fit into the offense.

The former first-round pick, however, never lived up to his draft position the way fans hoped. Last year, Agholor, like seemingly every Eagles WR, dealt with injuries. His production also regressed and the drops put a negative spotlight on his play. Philly was ready to move on.

Gruden noted a previous relationship with Agholor's family from his time in Tampa, which played a role in the two joining forces in Vegas.

After taking a one-year deal in Vegas that seemed well below market-value, Agholor is ready to build a new start.

"So, it's a blessing to be in this opportunity and having a previous relationship," the wideout said. "But at the end of the day, I chose this relationship because he knows the game, and all I want to do is learn and be a better player."