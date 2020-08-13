Around the NFL

Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

Published: Aug 13, 2020 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's safe to assume Philadelphia Eagles fans have a vastly different opinion of Nelson Agholor than Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Agholor was under heavy scrutiny during his five years in Philly for the plays he missed. Even a man helping save babies from a fire couldn't help but take shots at Agholor out of left field.

Gruden, however, cooed about the young receiver, who signed in Vegas this offseason. The coach believes a change of scenery will bring out the best in Agholor.

"He is a good player," Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "You can pick up the Philadelphia Inquirer and they will probably say something different, but this guy has caught over 200 passes, he is a young guy, he has played split end, flanker and in the slot. He caught eight or nine passes in a Super Bowl and won a Super Bowl. So he's a world champion. He's a great person ... and he can return punts.

"I trust him and I think he was picked high in the draft for a reason. A change of scenery worked for Randall Cunningham, maybe it will work for him."

After two bumpy seasons to open his career, Agholor put out solid production in 2017 and 2018, earning 725-plus yards each year and catching 12 TDs over the two seasons. Mostly playing the slot during that time helped Agholor fit into the offense.

The former first-round pick, however, never lived up to his draft position the way fans hoped. Last year, Agholor, like seemingly every Eagles WR, dealt with injuries. His production also regressed and the drops put a negative spotlight on his play. Philly was ready to move on.

Gruden noted a previous relationship with Agholor's family from his time in Tampa, which played a role in the two joining forces in Vegas.

After taking a one-year deal in Vegas that seemed well below market-value, Agholor is ready to build a new start.

"So, it's a blessing to be in this opportunity and having a previous relationship," the wideout said. "But at the end of the day, I chose this relationship because he knows the game, and all I want to do is learn and be a better player."

With Henry Ruggs and Tyrell Williams on the outside and Hunter Renfrow expected to start in the slot, Agholor is looking to earn snaps by impressing Gruden. Given the coach's affinity, Agholor could push Renfrow for slot snaps if he performs well during training camp and early in the season.

Related Content

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp
news

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp

The Falcons are considering limiting Todd Gurley's workload during training camp as the RB acclimates to his new surroundings. Coach Dan Quinn didn't announce a plan for Gurley, but hinted that special precautions could be taken for him.
Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 
news

Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 

The Houston Texans are expected to sign defensive tackle P.J. Hall, according to his management agency. Hall started 12 games for the Raiders last season but only managed 1.5 sacks.
Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 
news

Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 

With Gardner Minshew at the helm as the full-time starter entering the season, OC Jay Gruden is confident the Jaguars can go from diapers to pull-ups to big-boy underwear in a hurry as training camp practices get underway. 
Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen
news

Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported Wednesday evening. 
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 
news

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 

For wide receiver Tyrell Williams, there is a positive outlook for the 2020 season as he's healthier, more experienced in the system and the Raiders don't have the same drama as last season. 
Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers
news

Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints' Sept. 13 home opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played without fans in attendance, the team announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'very close' on long-term contract

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "very close" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL