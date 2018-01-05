Jon Gruden brings excitement to Raiders, but questions abound

In his first go-around, Gruden was an NFL head coach for 11 seasons -- four in Oakland and seven in Tampa Bay. His overall record was 95-81 and his teams made five playoff appearances, winning five division titles. But after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2002 -- Gruden's first season after taking over a team that had already enjoyed consistent winning under Tony Dungy -- Tampa made the postseason just twice more with Gruden, and did not win a playoff game. From 2003 through '08, Bucs had three winning seasons and three losing ones. Their overall record after the Super Bowl was 45-51. Gruden's history, then, is one that elevates the team already in place, but has not put together winning seasons year after year.