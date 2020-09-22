Around the NFL

Jon Gruden after Derek Carr's big night: 'This guy's a great quarterback'

Published: Sep 22, 2020 at 01:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Regardless of whether Raiders quarterback Derek Carr garners his due outside of the Las Vegas franchise, he's getting it from his head coach.

On the heels of a pristine performance on Monday night in the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium-opening 34-24 win over the Saints, Carr did it all.

He showcased his trademark accuracy, he was a field general and most importantly he was a winner.

"This guy's a great quarterback," Gruden said after the game. "We're surrounding him with better players. And once our defense I think starts playing to their potential, he can even be better. He does so much with the ball and without the ball and behind the scenes that I think Raiders fans should really be proud of him, and I know I am."

There was ample reason for Gruden to be proud of the Silver and Black signal-caller on Monday.

Opposing the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns Drew Brees﻿, Carr had the better night and quarterbacked the victorious team.

Carr was 28-for-38 for 282 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 120.7 QB rating, while Brees finished with 312 yards, a touchdown, an interception, was 26 of 38 and tallied a 91.1 rating.

While many were wondering why the Saints looked out of sync, Carr's praises were being sung by a coach many have disputed likes his franchise QB.

Gruden pointed out the numbers behind a quietly impressive 2019 campaign for Carr and that more should be in store.

"There's a lot of people that make a lot opinions on Derek and Derek's performance and our relationship," said Gruden of Carr, who connected with 11 receivers on Monday night. "You know he had nine different flankers last year. Nine. When I was here [in my first stint], I was here for four years and we had Tim Brown every week for four years. We've had I don't know how many different combinations on the offensive line. [Last season] he threw for over 4,000 yards and 70%, put us in a position to make the playoffs in Week 15."

Right now the Raiders are 2-0, Carr has four touchdowns, no interceptions, 527 yards and his completing 73% of his passes. It's still early, but at this point Carr and the Raiders might be in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Related Content

Drew Brees following MNF defeat: 'We're not even close to what we're capable of'
news

Drew Brees following MNF defeat: 'We're not even close to what we're capable of'

By the end of Monday night's road showdown against the Raiders, it was clear that the Saints, who blew an early 17-7 lead and were outscored 27-7 to end the game, were not quite yet themselves, something Drew Brees noted postgame.
What we learned from Raiders' home-opening win over Saints
news

What we learned from Raiders' home-opening win over Saints

Three touchdowns and a spotless night from Derek Carr keyed a huge Allegiant Stadium-opening win over the Saints on Monday night. 
NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules
news

NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules

Three NFL clubs and their head coaches have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing faces coverings in the bench area during Week 2 games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening. 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is carted off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
news

MRI confirms 49ers DE Nick Bosa has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Rising star defensive end Nick Bosa of the 49ers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Week 2 inactives: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactive players for tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at brand-new Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

Chargers QB Taylor sidelined Week 2 because of pregame injection

Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor was a last-minute scratch against the Chiefs after he experienced complications from a pain-killer that was administered to address a rib injury, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is taken off the field during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
news

49ers awaiting MRI results on Nick Bosa; Ziggy Ansah to join team

The San Francisco 49ers are still awaiting MRI results for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas after an MRI truck broke down. In the meantime, the team agreed to terms with Ziggy Ansah on a one-year deal.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss 3-5 weeks with rotator cuff strain

Drew Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the second-year QB will be out 3-5 weeks.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out 4-6 weeks due to high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for 4-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over. The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is attended to by medical staff after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news

Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

An MRI confirmed Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, the team announced.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL