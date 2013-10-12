Johnthan Banks cleared to play, doesn't pose MRSA risk

Published: Oct 12, 2013 at 12:59 PM

The NFL and NFLPA's MRSA specialist, Dr. Deverick Anderson, conducted his medical examinations and concluded that Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Johnthan Banks "does not pose a risk of transmission to other players." He's cleared to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Banks was the third member of the Bucs to contract MRSA this season. Bucs guard Carl Nicks and kicker Lawrence Tynes also contracted the infection. Nicks saw a recurrence of the infection this week and isn't expected to play Sunday, while Tynes has been on the team's NFI list and is out for the season while he recovers.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a league source, that the jointly hired specialist, Dr. Anderson from Duke, found no evidence that the MRSA infections came from the Bucs' facility. There was substantial evidence that the separate strains were brought into the facility from outside, Rapoport added.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on the Buccaneers' MRSA matter:

"The NFL and NFLPA have worked together in response to the MRSA matter in Tampa Bay," the statement read. "The jointly retained specialist has met with the team supervised the inspection of the facilities, conducted medical examinations and agrees with the team medical staff that Mr. Banks does not pose a risk of transmission to other players. The specialist also met with team officials from the Eagles. All players have been advised of the process and we will continue to work together to jointly monitor the situation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Browns' Ronnie Harrison fined $12,128 for altercation with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis on sideline

The NFL fined Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis, who received a warning from the league after the incident that led to Harrison's ejection in last Sunday's opener, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW