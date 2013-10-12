Johnthan Banks cleared to play, doesn't pose MRSA risk

The NFL and NFLPA's MRSA specialist, Dr. Deverick Anderson, conducted his medical examinations and concluded that Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Johnthan Banks "does not pose a risk of transmission to other players." He's cleared to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Banks was the third member of the Bucs to contract MRSA this season. Bucs guard Carl Nicks and kicker Lawrence Tynes also contracted the infection. Nicks saw a recurrence of the infection this week and isn't expected to play Sunday, while Tynes has been on the team's NFI list and is out for the season while he recovers.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a league source, that the jointly hired specialist, Dr. Anderson from Duke, found no evidence that the MRSA infections came from the Bucs' facility. There was substantial evidence that the separate strains were brought into the facility from outside, Rapoport added.
"The NFL and NFLPA have worked together in response to the MRSA matter in Tampa Bay," the statement read. "The jointly retained specialist has met with the team supervised the inspection of the facilities, conducted medical examinations and agrees with the team medical staff that Mr. Banks does not pose a risk of transmission to other players. The specialist also met with team officials from the Eagles. All players have been advised of the process and we will continue to work together to jointly monitor the situation."