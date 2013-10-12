Johnthan Banks cleared to play, doesn't pose MRSA risk

"The NFL and NFLPA have worked together in response to the MRSA matter in Tampa Bay," the statement read. "The jointly retained specialist has met with the team supervised the inspection of the facilities, conducted medical examinations and agrees with the team medical staff that Mr. Banks does not pose a risk of transmission to other players. The specialist also met with team officials from the Eagles. All players have been advised of the process and we will continue to work together to jointly monitor the situation."