Johnson matches NFL mark with sixth straight game with 125 yards

Tennessee running back Chris Johnson has matched the NFL record shared by Earl Campbell and Eric Dickerson with his sixth straight game rushing for at least 125 yards.
Johnson topped 125 yards with an 85-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Sunday against Arizona, and finished with 154 yards on 18 carries. Campbell set the mark in 1980 when the Titans were the Houston Oilers, and Dickerson matched him in 1984.
Johnson also became the second player in franchise history -- Campbell did it in 1979 and 1980 -- as only players in franchise history with six straight 100-yard rushing games. He has seven 100-yard games this season.
The second-year running back already passed Barry Sanders for the best November rushing the ball in the NFL since the merger with the AFL in 1970. He needed 55 yards coming into Sunday's game to pass Sanders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report