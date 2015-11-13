Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel will start for Cleveland Browns

Published: Nov 13, 2015 at 07:46 AM

Johnny Manziel will get another chance, after all.

Despite an obvious hesitation from head coach Mike Pettine, who declined to tell reporters who his starter would be on Friday and who seemed to prefer a healthy Josh McCown, Manziel will take the field against the division-rival Steelers. This, from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source with knowledge of the team's thinking.

Josh McCown (ribs) is expected to be inactive, according to Rapoport, and Austin Davis is set to serve as Manziel's backup.

Manziel made his second start of the season last Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, going 15-of-33 (45.45 percent) for 168 yards and a touchdown. Per usual, his effectiveness declined sharply once his ability to navigate the pocket was taken away.

He is 1-1 this season, having run-and-gunned his way through a budding Titans defense during a 28-14 win Week 2, though even then his exploits were met with some skepticism. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo joked that sometimes, coaching is overrated.

The prevailing belief around the NFL is that the Browns are already 2-7 and they do not have a fair enough sample size to truly evaluate Manziel. Pettine, though, seems to be in a different school of thought. His obvious preference would be to finish the season 9-7 -- or as close as he can possibly get to it -- and carry some momentum into 2016.

If Manziel offers the best opportunity to do so, he's yet to show it. There are moments of magic, encapsulating the same high-flying player the nation fell in love with at Texas A&M, but there are also some serious questions of functionality.

Just this week, the Browns quarterback talked about his height as a major factor in why he scrambles. Pettine professed a desire to see Manziel throw the ball quicker.

"I'm not going to be able to sit there like some of these taller quarterbacks in the league and just be able to see everything happen as the play is on," he said, via ESPN.com. "There's going to be times where I'm not going to be able to see something. I'm going to have to make a faith throw knowing, 'Hey, it's Cover 3 and this guy is here and this guy went there with where this person is.'

"As I continue to watch film and I continue to play in these games, there's going to be times where I'm gonna not be able to see everything, like everyone else as clear as day. I think I'm getting better at it, but I'm nowhere near perfect, that's for sure."

We'll see how and if his game changes on Sunday. Like the Bengals, the Steelers aren't exactly forgiving.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW