Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel throws four interceptions in CFL debut

Published: Aug 03, 2018 at 03:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Johnny Manziel's #comebackszn made an incroyablement terribles débuts in Montreal on Friday night.

Making his first Canadian Football League start, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback threw four interceptions -- the first of which came on his first pass attempt -- during the Alouettes' 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Manziel struggled mightily in the first half, tossing several head-scratching throws that showcased a level of bad decision-making only surpassed by his unfamiliarity with the offense. He finished the first half connecting on 9 of 16 passes for 90 yards and four interceptions as Montreal took a 38-3 deficit to the locker room.

Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman replaced Manziel in the fourth quarter with Vernon Adams Jr., who finished the game. Manziel left having completed 11 of 20 passes for 104 yards. The only real highlights for Manziel came on tackles he made on two of his interceptions and his 31-yard completion to Eugene Lewis.

Granted, Manziel wasn't the only culprit behind the lopsided score -- Montreal's defense (or is it defence?) did little to stop quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and Hamilton from running away against the last-place Alouettes. Manziel also has only practiced four times with Montreal's first-team offense since being traded by the Tiger-Cats last month.

Still, it's difficult to fathom the former Heisman Trophy winner ever playing himself back into on-field relevancy based on his performance Friday. Johnny Football's comeback won't be easy, or likely.

