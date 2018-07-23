Johnny Manziel traded to CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Quarterback Johnny Manziel found himself on a new team in the Canadian Football League.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday in a move that reunites the signal-caller with Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman, who helped recruit Manziel to Texas A&M in 2011.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement, via the team's official website. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence."

Manziel joined the CFL on a two-year deal with Hamilton with hopes of jump-starting his career, but couldn't overtake quarterback Jeremiah Masoli for the starting job.

With the Alouettes, however, Manziel could have better opportunities to see action with knowledge of Sherman's offense.

Manziel entered the NFL in 2014 as a first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Cleveland Browns, but off-field issues derailed his career and he hasn't been in the league since the Browns cut ties with him in March 2016.