Johnny Manziel era expected to be over in Cleveland

Rapoport reports that the Browns are expected to move on from Manziel, although it's unclear how they will do so. At this stage, Manziel's value is sullied around the league. It's hard to imagine them getting much in return other than a late-round pick for Manziel because of his off-field concerns. It's also possible the Browns will simply release Manziel, which would be a strong statement to start the Jackson era.