Johnny Manziel era expected to be over in Cleveland

Published: Jan 13, 2016 at 05:49 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Johnny Manziel helped take down the Cleveland Browns' last head coach. Hue Jackson does not want to risk that happening again.

The hiring of Jackson in Cleveland will trigger the end of Johnny Manziel's time with the team, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of Jackson's thinking.

This is not a surprise. Manziel's rocky two years with the team, ending with his mysterious no-show following a Week 16 concussion, already appeared to spell his end with the organization. Jackson's arrival should only expedite Manziel's departure.

At his introductory press conference, Jackson sounded a more patient note. He wanted to watch some film first.

"I have to give everyone on this team a chance to see who they are and go from there," Jackson said when asked about Manziel.

Rapoport reports that the Browns are expected to move on from Manziel, although it's unclear how they will do so. At this stage, Manziel's value is sullied around the league. It's hard to imagine them getting much in return other than a late-round pick for Manziel because of his off-field concerns. It's also possible the Browns will simply release Manziel, which would be a strong statement to start the Jackson era.

The Browns have Josh McCown and Austin Davis under contract next year, but it feels like they will be starting over at quarterback again. They have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and the team with the No. 1 pick (Tennessee) is all set at the position. There are also more veterans than usual that should be changing teams.

As long as the Browns don't trade down to No. 22, where they selected Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Manziel, Cleveland is in good shape to start a new era with Jackson and a fresh quarterback option.

