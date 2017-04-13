Around the NFL

Johnathan Hankins, Colts agree to three-year contract

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 06:51 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After languishing on the open market for five weeks, former Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins finally cashed in.

Hankins has agreed to terms with the Colts on a three-year contract worth up to $30 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The new pact includes $15.9 million guaranteed and $10.5 million in the first year. The Colts later confirmed the move, and they announced on Friday that he officially signed.

The Giants were offering $28 million over four years, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported Wednesday. Hankins' agent originally sought $15 million annually, per Schwartz, but quickly dropped that figure to $10 million once it became clear that the market wasn't there.

The 2014 second-round draft pick left without a deal when he visited Indianapolis earlier this week. Once the Colts reached his asking price, Hankins was willing to leave the Giants' offer behind.

Ranked No. 11 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents, Hankins is a fine fall-back option after the Colts lost out on nose tackle Dontari Poe to the Falcons.

New general manager Chris Ballard has surpassed expectations in his mandate to overhaul a defense lacking backbone under the Ryan Grigson regime. Hankins slots in as the primary run-stuffer on a defensive line that has also added the behemoth duo of Al Woods and Margus Hunt.

In addition to the beef up front, Ballard has added a trio of edge rushers in Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo. While the Colts' spending spree might lack household names, Ballard has succeeded in adding size, toughness, athleticism and versatility to a front seven that ranked with the league's worst units in 2016.

Don't be surprised if Indianapolis' defense is among the most improved this season.

Now that Ballard has patched up his team's most glaring holes, he can turn his attention to the offensive and defensive backfields in the upcoming draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia). The roster might even be strong enough for the luxury of targeting the best player available when the No. 15 overall selection is on the clock.

