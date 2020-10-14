The Las Vegas Raiders finally got over the hump against the Kansas City Chiefs, winning their first road game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012 and inching closer to K.C. in the AFC West.

Don't suggest to safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ that the Raiders made ground in their quest to chase down the Chiefs for the division title.

"No. We're not chasing anybody," Abram retorted, via ESPN. "We're chasing perfection, honestly. That's the only thing we're chasing. If we continue to do that, we'll end up where we want to be at the end of the season. That's holding up the Lombardi Trophy."

For a team that has one winning season since 2002, some might laugh at Abram's suggestion. Truth is every professional athlete has that mentality. Otherwise, they'd be selling insurance, not competing on the gridiron.

The Raiders played their best game of the season, with the offense marching up and down the field with precision passes from ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and splashing big plays mixed in. Las Vegas scored five TDs and generated 490 yards of offense, a whopping 7.3 yards per play, all better than the explosive Chiefs offense.

The defense was able to keep ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ quiet for long stretches. The Raiders D gave up some big plays but held K.C. out of the end zone on six straight possessions from mid-second quarter until late in the fourth quarter when their double-digit cushion was enough to secure the victory.

The Raiders knew Sunday's game would be a pivot point for their season.