Around the NFL

John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left training camp.

The wideout left to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy's mother tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The Bengals will likely place Ross on the reserve/COVID-19 list while he cares for his family in California, Pelissero added.

Ross was not at practice Tuesday, and there is no timetable for his return.

The former first-round pick was set to enter a pivotal fourth season of his career. Ross compiled 28 receptions for 506 yards and three TDs in eight games in 2019. The speedy wideout was expected to start on the outside of the Bengals' three-WR sets this season with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd in the slot.

Ross' decision to prioritize family over football is admirable, particularly with a young child. The circumstance underscores the fluid and tenuous situation every NFL player, coach and staff member is dealing with while attempting to play football during a pandemic.

Related Content

Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Doug Pederson's quarantine is over. The Eagles head coach is back at work, the team announced Wednesday, after missing the last 10 days due to COVID-19.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action. The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Read more for the other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says

Jerick McKinnon hasn't played a down of regular-season football for the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the RB missing the past two years, 49ers teammates believe McKinnon looks better than ever in his return.
Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field
news

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field

The club, noting "the health and safety of its fans and employees" as the primary reason, announced Wednesday that NFL games at FedEx Field would be played without fans in 2020.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020

After a successful first year in Pittsburgh, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hopes to not only improve his numbers but get the Steelers back into the playoffs. 
Texans WR Will Fuller: If I can stay healthy, 'the sky is the limit'
news

Texans WR Will Fuller: If I can stay healthy, 'the sky is the limit'

Now recovered from offseason surgery, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller hopes to play all 16 games for the first time as he enters his fifth year in the NFL.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere

NFL Network's Dan Hanzus recaps the season premiere of HBO's Hard Knocks, which takes a peek inside the unprecedented training camps of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams ahead of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he contracted COVID-19

In the opening scene of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19, unveiling the news during a Zoom call with his players. 
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Mike Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact
news

NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that the prohibition on tryouts has been lifted immediately, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tuesday's memo clears the way for free agents teams wanted a closer look to get signed in the days and weeks ahead.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Derrick Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL