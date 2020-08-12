John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left training camp.

The wideout left to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy's mother tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The Bengals will likely place Ross on the reserve/COVID-19 list while he cares for his family in California, Pelissero added.

Ross was not at practice Tuesday, and there is no timetable for his return.

The former first-round pick was set to enter a pivotal fourth season of his career. Ross compiled 28 receptions for 506 yards and three TDs in eight games in 2019. The speedy wideout was expected to start on the outside of the Bengals' three-WR sets this season with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd in the slot.