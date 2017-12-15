John Randle: Everson Griffen 'reminds me of myself'

Randle, the focus of a new A Football Lifewhich premieres on NFL Network on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, racked up 137.5 career sacks over his 14-season career at a rate of one sack per 1.59 games. Griffen has recorded 61 sacks in 118 career games for a rate of one sack per 1.93 games. In 2017, Griffen recorded at least one sack in each of his first eight games before going without a quarterback takedown in Minnesota's 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He rebounded the next week with two sacks, and has three combined in his last three games.